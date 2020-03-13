UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Loses 84 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

Rupee loses 84 paisa against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of 84 paisa in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 159.97 against Rs 159.13 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of 84 paisa in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 159.97 against Rs 159.13 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.4 and Rs 158.9 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.29 and traded at Rs 177.91 against the last closing of Rs 179.20 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 3 paisa to close at Rs 1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs 2.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.32 as compared to its last closing of Rs 203.25.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed decrease of 04 paisa each to Rs 43.28 and Rs 42.35 respectively, the SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

COVID-19 AND ITS PREVENTION MATTERS THE MOST

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus: PCB reschedules remaining PSL 2020 ma ..

11 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 schedule tweaked

32 minutes ago

NUST holds First Job Fair at Multan

35 minutes ago

China to develop infrared temperature sensor with ..

25 minutes ago

One arrested, 2.4kg hashish recovered in Kohat

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.