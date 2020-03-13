Rupee loses 84 paisa against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of 84 paisa in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 159.97 against Rs 159.13 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of 84 paisa in interbank on Friday and was traded at Rs 159.97 against Rs 159.13 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.4 and Rs 158.9 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.29 and traded at Rs 177.91 against the last closing of Rs 179.20 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 3 paisa to close at Rs 1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs 2.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.32 as compared to its last closing of Rs 203.25.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed decrease of 04 paisa each to Rs 43.28 and Rs 42.35 respectively, the SBP reported.