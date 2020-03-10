UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 86 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee witnessed increase of Rs0.86 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs157.44 against Rs156.58 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs155.5 and Rs157.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

46 and was traded at Rs178.77 against the last closing of Rs178.29 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen was traded at Rs1.50 against Rs1.45, showing increase of Rs0.05 whereas an increase of Rs 0.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 205.72 as compared to its last closing at Rs205.67.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of Rs 0.24 and Rs 0.23 to Rs 42.86 and Rs 41.94 respectively, SBP reported.

