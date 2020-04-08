UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses 90 Paisas In Interbank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar Tuesday witnessed a decrease of 90 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs167.89 against Rs166.99 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163 and Rs165.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs2.10 and traded at Rs182.36 against the last closing of Rs180.26 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 02 paisa to close at at Rs1.54 whereas an increase of Rs1.47 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs207.05 as compared to its last closing of Rs205.58.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 16 paisas and 24 paisas to close at Rs 44.65 and Rs 45.70 respectively.

