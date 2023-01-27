UrduPoint.com

Rupee Loses Another Rs 6.82 Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Rupee loses another Rs 6.82 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 6.82 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 262.60 against the previous day's closing of Rs 255.42

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 264 and Rs 266 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 6.

77 and closed at Rs 285.60 against the previous day's closing of Rs 278.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs. 2.01, whereas an increase of Rs. 8.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs. 324.94 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 316.60.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 95 paisa and 91 paisa to close at Rs 71.49 and Rs 69.95 respectively.

