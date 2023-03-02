UrduPoint.com

Rupee Loses Over Rs18.89 Against Dollar Interbank Trade Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

The latest reports suggest that delay in IMF has caused negative impact and uncertainty in the local market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2023) The rupee lost over Rs18.89 against the US Dollar in intraday interbank trade today

The rupee sharply went down as it closed at Rs266.11 on Wednesday but it was being traded at 285 against the dollar at around 11:36am.

The latest reports suggested that the rupee was being traded at Rs292 against the dollar in the open market.

According ECAP general secretary Zafar Parahca, the main reason in the market was the delay in the agreement with IMF.

They said that Fund's condition to peg the Currency rate with that of the grey market — also referred to as the Peshawar market — had caused negative impact.

Paracha was of the view that the current rate was too high and shouldn't have risen that much.

He states that the greenback was trading at Rs290 a day ago in the grey market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Peshawar Dollar Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

8 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

8 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

8 minutes ago
 ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/ ..

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/40kg

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.