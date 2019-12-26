UrduPoint.com
Rupee loses Rs 0.18 against dollar, closes at Rs 155.07

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Thursday lost Rs 0.18 as value of the rupee fell to Rs 155.07 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs 154.89, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Thursday lost Rs 0.18 as value of the rupee fell to Rs 155.07 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs 154.89, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.5 and Rs 155 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.37 and was traded at Rs 171.03 against the last closing of Rs 170.66.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained flat at Rs 1.41 whereas increase of Rs 1.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.36 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.26.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham appreciated by Rs 0.04 to close at Rs 42.21 whereas that of Saudi Riyal also increased by Rs 0.03 and closed at Rs 41.32.

