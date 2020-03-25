Rupee loses Rs2.6 against dollar in interbank trade

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 2.60 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs161.60 against Rs159.00 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 2.60 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs161.60 against Rs159.00 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs157.6 and Rs158.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs2.66 and traded at Rs175.22 against the last closing of Rs172.56 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.45 whereas a decrease ofRs7.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs193.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs186.32.

The exchange rate of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 70 paisa and 71 paisa each to close at Rs43.02 and Rs43.99 respectively.