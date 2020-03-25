UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Loses Rs2.6 Against Dollar In Interbank Trade

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Rupee loses Rs2.6 against dollar in interbank trade

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 2.60 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs161.60 against Rs159.00 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 2.60 in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs161.60 against Rs159.00 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs157.6 and Rs158.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs2.66 and traded at Rs175.22 against the last closing of Rs172.56 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.45 whereas a decrease ofRs7.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs193.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs186.32.

The exchange rate of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 70 paisa and 71 paisa each to close at Rs43.02 and Rs43.99 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market Arab

Recent Stories

Canadian Carrier WestJet Plans to Lay Off Nearly 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai annou ..

4 minutes ago

Excise launches helpline to improve departmental s ..

4 minutes ago

More rain expected in city

3 minutes ago

USEP extends deadline in submission of fulbright ..

3 minutes ago

EU leaders voice solidarity with virus-hit Spain

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.