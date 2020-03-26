UrduPoint.com
Rupee Loses Rs4.13 Against Dollar In Interbank Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Rupee loses Rs4.13 against dollar in interbank trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of Rs 4.13 in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs166.13 against Rs161.60 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163 and Rs166 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs6.53 and traded at Rs181.75 against the last closing of Rs175.22 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 05 paisa to close at Rs1.50 whereas a decrease of Rs4.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs198.01 as compared to its last closing of Rs193.36.

The exchange rate of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by Rs 1.21 and Rs 1.24 each to close at Rs 44.23 and Rs45.23 respectively.

