Rupee Loses Value Against US Dollar By Rs.1.18

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:14 PM

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

Forex Association of Pakistan shows that the US dollar’s buying and selling rates in open markets have been recorded at Rs. 159 and Rs.161.5 respectively.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Pakistani rupee lost Rs.1.18 in the interbank against US Dollar to close at Rs 161.65 against the last closing of Rs. 160.47 here on Tuesday.

According to forex Association of Pakistan, the US dollar’s buying and selling rates in open markets were recorded at Rs. 159 and Rs.161.5 respectively.

In interbank, the State Bank of Pakistan reported, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 3.16 to close at Rs 175.48 against the last day’s trading of Rs172.32.

The Japanese Yen also appreciated by 03 paisas to close at Rs1.51 whereas an increase of Rs 3.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs201.

57 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.63.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 31 paisas and 33 paisas each to close at Rs 42.98 and Rs 44.01 respectively.

The greenback had lost its value by 48 paisa against the Pakistani rupee on Friday in the interbank market and traded at Rs 160.48.

However, during the outgoing week, the Pakistani rupee had surged by 3.09 rupees against the US dollar which had reduced pressure on Pakistan’s debts by Rs 330 billion.

The US dollar had also slipped below Rs 160 mark during the outgoing week and had touched a low of 159.98 rupees.

