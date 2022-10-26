UrduPoint.com

Rupee Loses Winning Streak Against Dollar In Intraday Trade

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

The latest reports say that the rupee has lost Rs0.97 during intraday trade amid pressure of import payments and political uncertainty.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26, 2022) The Pakistani rupee has ended its winning streak against the US Dollar ground after it lost Rs0.97 during intraday trade amid pressure of import payments and political uncertainty.

The Rupee was gaining some ground against the dollar in the past three sessions.

It had gained Rs1.1 and was trading below 219.

The rupee, however, changed hands at 220.70 at around 12:40pm on Wednesday as it ended at 219.73 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The development has taken place after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced long march towards Islamabad from Friday, Oct 28.

