Rupee losses Rs 1.07 against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened Rs 1.07 against US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs 167.65 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.58

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened Rs 1.07 against US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs 167.65 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.58.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.5 and Rs 167.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 2.46 to close at Rs 189.21 against the last day's trading of Rs 186.75.

The Japanese Yen appreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.56, whereas an increase of Rs 2.71 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.51 as compared to its last closing of Rs 206.80.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 29 paisas each to close at Rs 44.69 and Rs 45.64 respectively.