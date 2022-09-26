Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest trends show that the local currency appreciated by Rs2.63 against the greenback and closed at Rs237.02.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Pakistani rupee continued recovery on the second consecutive day against the US dollarin the inter-bank market on Monday.

