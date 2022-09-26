Rupee Makes Quick Recovery Against US Dollar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:47 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Pakistani rupee continued recovery on the second consecutive day against the US dollarin the inter-bank market on Monday.
The latest trends show that the local Currency appreciated by Rs2.63 against the greenback and closed at Rs237.02.
According to Pakistan’s central bank data, the rupee had closed at Rs239.65 on Friday.
The rupee has cumulatively recovered Rs2.7 in the past two working days with the latest day-to-day gain.
The local unit in the open market has posted a massive recovery of Rs7 and was being traded around Rs238.
The bull has also returned to the pakistan stock exchange as benchmark KSE-100 index gainedover 400 points and was being traded around 41,000 points.