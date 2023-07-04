Open Menu

Rupee Makes Significant Gain Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:13 PM

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the rupee stands at Rs274.98 during intraday trade, marking a considerable drop of Rs11.1.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 20230 The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant gain in the interbank market on Tuesday following the government's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .

The deal, which secured a $3 billion short-term financial package, provided a much-needed relief to the economy as it faced the risk of default.

During intraday trade, the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the rupee stood at Rs274.98, marking a considerable drop of Rs11.1. This came after the dollar had reached a record high of Rs290.93 on May 11. Since then, it has seen a decline of Rs23.43.

