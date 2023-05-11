UrduPoint.com

Rupee On Losing Spree; Sheds Rs 8.71 More Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a drop of an all-time low as it faced further devaluation of Rs 8.71 against the Dollar in the interbank trading, mainly due to uncertainty caused by the PTI riots, and closed at Rs 298.93 against the previous day's closing of Rs290.22.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs302 and Rs 305, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs8.

89 to close at Rs326.85 against the last day's closing of Rs 317.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 07 paisas to close at Rs 2.21, whereas a surge of Rs10.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs376.32 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs366.26.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by Rs2.37 and Rs2.32 to close at Rs81.40 and Rs79.70, respectively.

