Open Menu

Rupee On Recovery Path; Gains Rs1.01 Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Rupee on recovery path; gains Rs1.01 against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed more recovery by gaining Rs1.01 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs276.46 against the previous day's closing of Rs277.47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed more recovery by gaining Rs1.01 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs276.46 against the previous day's closing of Rs277.47.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 278 and Rs 281 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.

65 to close at Rs 308.55 against the last day's closing of Rs305.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.99, whereas an increase of Rs1.4 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.54 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs359.14.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 28 paisa each to close at Rs75.26 and Rs73.69, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare of ..

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare offices

2 minutes ago
 DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

2 minutes ago
 Water underscored as frontline issue for climate c ..

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate change adaptation

5 minutes ago
 Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July ..

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July on Grid Mismanagement

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With Ch ..

Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With China's Wang in Jakarta - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to ..

Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

5 minutes ago
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

18 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstri ..

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike as Early as August - US Jou ..

5 minutes ago
 DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning ..

DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning drains

3 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

34 minutes ago
 53 officers of LG Board promoted

53 officers of LG Board promoted

3 minutes ago
 Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promisin ..

Biden Won Support for Swedish NATO Bid by Promising Erdogan $11-13Bln Credit Lin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business