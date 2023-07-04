Open Menu

Rupee On Recovery Path; Gains Rs10.56 Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday showed remarkable recovery by gaining Rs10.56 against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 275.43 against the previous working day's closing of Rs 285.99

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 271 and Rs 279 respectively.

The price of the Euro came down by Rs 12.

79 to close at Rs 300.14 against the last day's closing of Rs 312.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 09 paisas to close at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs14.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 349.69 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 364.13.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by Rs2.88 and Rs2.81 to close at Rs74.98 and Rs73.44, respectively.

More Stories From Business