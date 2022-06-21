Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

(@Abdulla99267510)

The rupee continues losing streak against the US dollar despite claim of Finance Minister Ismail that IMF programme will be revived in a day or so.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2022) The Pakistani rupee continue to lose streak against the US Dollar as it reached Rs212 in intra-day trading.

The latest reports say that the dollar was being traded at Rs211.99 after losing over Rs2 against Monday's record high of Rs209.96.

The continuous fall of rupee has been attributed to the quarter-end payments owing to the country's rising import bill, widening current account deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves other than the delay in the revival of the IMF programme.

The rupee is losing its streak against the US dollar despite that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had said that the programme of the IMF will be revived in a day or so.

The traders have asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to play its due role in controlling the free-fall of the rupee. But, the central bank seems helpless to control the situation as it cannot supply Dollars in the market to support the rupee since its own stock of dollars stands at a depleted level.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves (held by the SBP) have depleted to a critical level and the country has less than six weeks of import cover remaining. The reserves are currently below $9 billion.

Pakistan has become a desperate borrower as it is fulfilling all prerequisite conditions to revive the IMF loan programme to avoid default on international payments.