Rupee recovers 09 paisas against dollar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:54 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs168.28 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.37

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs168.28 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.37.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168.1 and Rs 168.7 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 10 paisas to close at Rs198.85 against the last day's trading of Rs198.95.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.59, whereas an increase of Rs 2.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 222.30 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.09.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 44.86 and Rs 45.81 respectively.

