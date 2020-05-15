Rupee recovers 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 01 paisa in the interbank on Friday against US dollar to close at Rs 160.09 compared to the last closing of Rs 160.10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 01 paisa in the interbank on Friday against US dollar to close at Rs 160.09 compared to the last closing of Rs 160.10.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 160 and Rs 161 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 173.13 against the last day's trading of Rs 173.14.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.49 whereas an increase of 06 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 195.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs195.47. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham remained stable at Rs 42.60 and Rs 43.58 respectively.