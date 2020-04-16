Rupee recovers 10 paisas in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 10 paisas in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs166.88 against Rs166.98 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 10 paisas in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs166.88 against Rs166.98 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.25 and Rs167.25 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 97 paisas to close at Rs181.49 against the last day's trading of Rs182.52.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at at Rs1.54 whereas a decrease of 76 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs208.18 as compared to its last closing of Rs208.94.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 02 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs44.39 and Rs 45.43 respectively.