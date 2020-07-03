Rupee recovers 1.17 against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee recovered Rs 1.17 against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs 166.88 compared to the last closing of Rs 168.05.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 167.2 and Rs 168.2 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 07 paisas to close at Rs 188.54 against the last day's trading of Rs 188.61.

The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.55 whereas an increase of Rs 2.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound to close at Rs 208.99 as compared to the last closing of Rs 206.50.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 31 paisas each to close at Rs 44.49 and Rs 45.43 respectively.