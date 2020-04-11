Rupee recovers 39 paisas to close at Rs 166.79 in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 39 paisas in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 166.79 against Rs 167.18 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 39 paisas in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 166.79 against Rs 167.18 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164.5 and Rs 166.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 73 paisas and traded at Rs 182.43 against the last closing of Rs 181.70 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.53 whereas an increase of 66 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 208.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 207.37.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 07 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs 44.36 and Rs 45.40 respectively.