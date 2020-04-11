UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Recovers 39 Paisas To Close At Rs 166.79 In Interbank

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Rupee recovers 39 paisas to close at Rs 166.79 in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 39 paisas in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 166.79 against Rs 167.18 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 39 paisas in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 166.79 against Rs 167.18 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164.5 and Rs 166.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 73 paisas and traded at Rs 182.43 against the last closing of Rs 181.70 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.53 whereas an increase of 66 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 208.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 207.37.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 07 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs 44.36 and Rs 45.40 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market Arab

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

32 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

32 minutes ago

Spain to hand out masks at metro stations as peopl ..

32 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker assures Pakistanis stran ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.