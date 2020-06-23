Rupee recovers 5 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by five paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs 166.58 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.63

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by five paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs 166.58 compared to the last closing of Rs 166.63.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166.3 and Rs 167.3 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 5 paisas to close at Rs 186.75 against the last day's trading of Rs 186.80.

The Japanese remained unchanged at Rs 1.55 whereas a decrease of 46 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 206.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 207.26. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 44.40 and Rs 45.35 respectively.