Rupee recovers 66 paisas against dollar in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee recovered 66 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs 163.66 compared to the last closing of Rs 164.32

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee recovered 66 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs 163.66 compared to the last closing of Rs 164.32.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163 and Rs 164 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.02 to close at Rs 183.23 against the last day's trading of Rs 184.25.

The Japanese yen dropped by 02 paisa Rs 1.49 whereas a decrease of Rs 2.20 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 204.71 as compared to its last closing of Rs 206.91.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 18 paisas each to close at Rs 43.59 and Rs 44.55 respectively.