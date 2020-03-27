UrduPoint.com
Rupee Recovers 69 Paisa Against Dollar In Interbank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed increase of 69 paisa in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 165.54 against Rs 166.13 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164 and Rs 167 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 97 paisa and traded at Rs 182.72 against the last closing of Rs 181.75 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen appreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.52 whereas an increase of Rs 4.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.17 as compared to its last closing of Rs 198.01.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham decreased by 16 paisa and 17 paisa, to close at Rs 44.07 and Rs 45.06 respectively.

