Rupee Recovers 84 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 84 paisas in the interbank on Thursday against US dollar to close at Rs160.10 compared to the last closing of Rs160.94.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs160.5 and Rs1610.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.33 to close at Rs173.14 against the last day's trading of Rs174.47.

The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.49 whereas a decrease of Rs 2.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs195.47 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.53.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 24 paisas and 23 paisas to close at Rs42.60 and Rs43.58 respectively.

