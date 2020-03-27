UrduPoint.com
Rupee Recovers On State Bank Of Pakistan Intervention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

Rupee recovers on State Bank of Pakistan intervention

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):On Friday, after intervention by State Bank of Pakistan into Inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee increased its weight and traded at Rs 165 against US Dollar which during initial business hours of the day shot up by Rs 1.87 to Rs 168. Over last four days, according to Forex Market Operators, Dollar value against PKR increased by Rs 8.2 and this also added to foreign debt burden over the country.

The major reason behind the increase in Dollar's value was the high demand for Green chip in the money market by the foreign investors who were withdrawing their money from Pakistan's Bond Market after threat of COVID-19.

It is mandatory for State Bank of Pakistan , being the Regulatory Authority for the financial system of the country, to intervene into Inter-bank market to ensure the real parity among the currencies , especially between US Dollar and Pak Rupee.

The Central Bank injected Rs 937.2 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation. The rate of return accepted is 11.01 per cent per annum.

