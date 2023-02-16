UrduPoint.com

Rupee Recovers Rs 1.01 Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Rupee recovers Rs 1.01 against dollar

Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs 1.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 264.37, against the previous day's closing of Rs 265.38

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs 1.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 264.37, against the previous day's closing of Rs 265.38.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 266 and Rs 268.85 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 97 paisa and closed at Rs 283.22 against the last day's closing of Rs 284.19.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.97, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 318.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs 320.66.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham decreased by 28 paisa to close at Rs 71.97 and Saudi Riyal decreased by 23 paisa Rs 70.49.

More Stories From Business

