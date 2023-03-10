UrduPoint.com

Rupee Recovers Rs 1.52 Against Dollar

Published March 10, 2023 | 07:11 PM

The Pakistan rupee recovered Rs 1.52 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 280.77 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee recovered Rs 1.52 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 280.77 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.29.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 281.5 and Rs 284 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 30 paisa and closed at Rs 297.

56 against the last day's closing of Rs 297.86, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of Rs 1.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 335.66 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 334.43.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 41 paisa each to close at Rs 76.45 and Rs 74.78 respectively.

