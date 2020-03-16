UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Recovers Rs 1.57 Against Dollar In Interbank

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Rupee recovers Rs 1.57 against dollar in interbank

After suffering significant losses last week, the Pakistani rupee recovered some of its losses on first day of the trading week as the exchange rate of PKR against US dollar witnessed increase of Rs 1.57 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs 158.40 against Rs 159.97 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):After suffering significant losses last week, the Pakistani rupee recovered some of its losses on first day of the trading week as the exchange rate of PKR against US dollar witnessed increase of Rs 1.57 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs 158.40 against Rs 159.97 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.5 and Rs 159 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 02 paisa and traded at Rs 177.

89 against the last closing of Rs 177.91 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.49 whereas a decrease of Rs 4.79 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 195.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs 200.32.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed decrease of 16 paisa and 15 paisa to close at Rs 43.12 and Rs 42.20 respectively, the SBP reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $34.13 a barrel F ..

1 minute ago

A statistical look at third week of HBL PSL 2020

4 minutes ago

Japan's central bank rolls out additional easing m ..

55 seconds ago

COVID-19: NH&MP officials provided booklet on safe ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Reports 1,053 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Fatalit ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.