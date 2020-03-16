Rupee recovers Rs 1.57 against dollar in interbank

After suffering significant losses last week, the Pakistani rupee recovered some of its losses on first day of the trading week as the exchange rate of PKR against US dollar witnessed increase of Rs 1.57 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs 158.40 against Rs 159.97 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):After suffering significant losses last week, the Pakistani rupee recovered some of its losses on first day of the trading week as the exchange rate of PKR against US dollar witnessed increase of Rs 1.57 in interbank on Monday and was traded at Rs 158.40 against Rs 159.97 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.5 and Rs 159 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 02 paisa and traded at Rs 177.

89 against the last closing of Rs 177.91 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.49 whereas a decrease of Rs 4.79 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 195.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs 200.32.

The Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal witnessed decrease of 16 paisa and 15 paisa to close at Rs 43.12 and Rs 42.20 respectively, the SBP reported.