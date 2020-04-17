Rupee recovers Rs 3.31 against dollar in interbank

The Pakistani currency recovered Rs3.31 in a single day on Friday against dollar in the interbank after approval of $1.386 billion additional loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan and the G-20 group countries' announcement for providing debt relief in response to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistani currency recovered Rs3.31 in a single day on Friday against dollar in the interbank after approval of $1.386 billion additional loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan and the G-20 group countries' announcement for providing debt relief in response to COVID-19.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.5 and Rs167.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 4.

28 to close at 177.21 against the last day's trading of Rs 181.49.

The Japanese yen declined by 04 paisas to close at Rs 1.51 whereas a decrease of Rs4.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs203.67 as compared to its last closing of Rs 208.18.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 87 paisas and 90 paisas each and closed at Rs 43.52 and Rs 44.53 respectively.