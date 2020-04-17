UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Recovers Rs 3.31 Against Dollar In Interbank

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:07 PM

Rupee recovers Rs 3.31 against dollar in interbank

The Pakistani currency recovered Rs3.31 in a single day on Friday against dollar in the interbank after approval of $1.386 billion additional loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan and the G-20 group countries' announcement for providing debt relief in response to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistani currency recovered Rs3.31 in a single day on Friday against dollar in the interbank after approval of $1.386 billion additional loan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan and the G-20 group countries' announcement for providing debt relief in response to COVID-19.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.5 and Rs167.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 4.

28 to close at 177.21 against the last day's trading of Rs 181.49.

The Japanese yen declined by 04 paisas to close at Rs 1.51 whereas a decrease of Rs4.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs203.67 as compared to its last closing of Rs 208.18.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 87 paisas and 90 paisas each and closed at Rs 43.52 and Rs 44.53 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market Billion Arab

Recent Stories

2,669 corona tests conducted in one day: Punjab He ..

27 seconds ago

Cabinet approves ordinance to provide incentives t ..

34 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announces policy for ..

36 seconds ago

Khalifa Foundation launches &#039;Ramadan Ration&# ..

8 minutes ago

Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500

6 minutes ago

129 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.