Rupee Remains Flat Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 05:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Wednesday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.31.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.6 and Rs282.35, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.97 to close at Rs298.
90 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs2.91 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.45 compared to the last closing of Rs353.36.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs76.04 and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs74.47.
