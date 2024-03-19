Rupee Remains Flat Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.63
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.6 and Rs281.2, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.26 to close at Rs302.
35 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.78 compared to the last closing of Rs355.00.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs75.87 and Rs74.29.
