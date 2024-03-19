Open Menu

Rupee Remains Flat Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Rupee remains flat against dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.63

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.63

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.6 and Rs281.2, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.26 to close at Rs302.

35 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.78 compared to the last closing of Rs355.00.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs75.87 and Rs74.29.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

6 minutes ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

6 minutes ago
 President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

54 minutes ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

1 hour ago
 Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: En ..

Vietnam, Pakistan can use each others strength: Envoy

1 minute ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 612 points

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

45 seconds ago
 Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL ..

Karachi Kings' Irfan Niazi gets dual honors in PSL 9

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago
 National Tchoukball C'ship in May

National Tchoukball C'ship in May

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Business