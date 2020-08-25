Rupee remains flat against dollar 25 Aug 2020

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs168.37

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs168.37.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168.2 and Rs 168.8 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 04 paisas to close at Rs198.96 against the last day's trading of Rs198.92.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.58, whereas a decrease of 03 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 222.27 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.30.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also remained unchanged at at Rs 44.89 and Rs 45.84 respectively.