Rupee remains stable against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US dollar remained stable on Tuesday and was traded at Rs156.36 of a dollar, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Tuesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs156.2 and Rs156.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.53 and was traded at Rs170.37 against the last closing of Rs170.90.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.44, whereas decrease of Rs 0.69 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.88 as compared to last closing of Rs192.57.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham remained stable at Rs42.57 whereas Saudi Rayal increased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs41.68 respectively.