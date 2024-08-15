Open Menu

Rupee Remains Unchanged Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Rupee remains unchanged against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.40 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 2.35 to close at Rs 306.

87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs 1.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.08 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 356.83.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.87 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa and stood at Rs74.27.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business