Rupee remains unchanged against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Rupee on Monday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.75.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.30 and Rs 278.80 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.08 to close at Rs 290.

27 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decrease of 55 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 348.81 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 349.36.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 75.62 and Rs 73.97 respectively.