Rupee Remains Unchanged Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:43 PM

The Rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.46

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.46.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.85 and Rs 281.35, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 55 paisa to close at Rs291.

53 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 02 pasia and closed at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 68 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.99 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs352.67.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at Rs 76.08 and Rs 74.51, respectively.

