Rupee Remains Unchanged Against US Dollar To Close At Rs 281.45
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Monday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.45.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.35 and Rs 282.5, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 20 paisa to close at Rs 330.
71 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.91, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen stood stagnant to close at Rs 1.90, whereas a decrease of 13 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 379.43 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 379.56.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also remained unchanged and closed at Rs 76.62 and Rs 75.04, respectively.
