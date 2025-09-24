Rupee remains unchanged against US Dollar to close at Rs 281.42

The Rupee on Wednesday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday remained unchanged against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.42.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.4 and Rs 282.45, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 08 pasia to close at Rs 331.

63 against the last day’s closing of Rs 331.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.90, whereas a decrease Rs1.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 379.44 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 380.48.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained stagnant to close at Rs 76.61 and the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 75.02.