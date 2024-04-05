Open Menu

Rupee Remains Unchanged; Closed At Rs277.92 Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Rupee remains unchanged; closed at Rs277.92 against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday remained static against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.92

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday remained static against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.92.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.2 and Rs280.25 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 58 paisa to close at Rs301.16 against the last-day closing of Rs301.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs1.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.87 compared to the last closing of Rs351.96.

The Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained stagnant and closed at Rs 75.68 and Rs 74.09, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble ac ..

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

27 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

37 minutes ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

43 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

40 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

40 minutes ago
 Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

47 minutes ago
Two held with 6kg hashish

Two held with 6kg hashish

47 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

47 minutes ago
 Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight ..

Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security

47 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: centra ..

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank

27 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employee ..

Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business