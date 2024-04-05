Rupee Remains Unchanged; Closed At Rs277.92 Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 06:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday remained static against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.92.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.2 and Rs280.25 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 58 paisa to close at Rs301.16 against the last-day closing of Rs301.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs1.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.87 compared to the last closing of Rs351.96.
The Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained stagnant and closed at Rs 75.68 and Rs 74.09, respectively.
