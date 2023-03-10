Rupee returns to recovery trend against dollar in interbank market

(@Abdulla99267510)

The State Bank of Pakistan has said that the rupee has gained value by 1.53 or 0.54 per cent against the US dollar in the interbank market during the intraday trading.

The development took place after dollar flow improved.

54 per cent against the US dollar in the interbank market during the intraday trading. The rupee closed at Rs280.77 at the close of the market.

The rupee depreciated by Rs3.18 against the dollar and closed at Rs282.30 a day earlier due to further delay in the revival of the loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).