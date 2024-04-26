Rupee Sees Slight Recovery Against US Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.38 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.48.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.8 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 20 paisa and closed at Rs 298.87 against the last-day closing of Rs 298.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.48 compared to the last closing of Rs348.41.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.79 and Rs74.22 respectively.
