Rupee Shed 03 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Pakistan Rupee on Tuesday witnessed a devaluation of 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.34
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.7 and Rs 280.55 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 73 paisa to close at Rs 298.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs 297.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.72, whereas a decrease of 47 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 351.45 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 351.92.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.79 and RS 74.20 respectively.
