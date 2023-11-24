Open Menu

Rupee Shed 11 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed 11 paisa devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.1 and Rs 286.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 09 paisa to close at Rs 311.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.90; whereas an increase of Rs1.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.19 as compared to the last closing of Rs 356.76.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 77.70 and Rs 76.08 respectively.

