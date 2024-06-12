Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.60 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.49.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.7 and Rs 280.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 35 paisa to close at Rs 299.

39 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.77, whereas an increase of 92 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.28 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 354.36.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 01 paisa to close at

Rs 75.85 and Rs 74.27.