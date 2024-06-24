Rupee Shed 11 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 06:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Monday lost 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.62 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.51.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.5 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 88 paisa to close at Rs 298.
44 against the last day’s closing of Rs 297.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.74, whereas an increase of 31 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.59 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.28.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.85 and
Rs 74.27.
