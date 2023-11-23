Rupee shed 14 paisa against Dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed 14 paisa devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.26 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.12.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284 and Rs 286.85 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 10 paisa to close at Rs 311.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.32, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.91; whereas a decrease of 55 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.76 as compared to the last closing of Rs 357.31.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 77.67 and Rs 76.05 respectively.