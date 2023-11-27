Open Menu

Rupee Shed 27 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Rupee shed 27 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed 27 paisa devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.64 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.37

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed 27 paisa devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.64 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285.2 and Rs 2888 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

41 to close at Rs312.72 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.91; whereas an increase of Rs2.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.25 as compared to the last closing of Rs358.19.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 07 and 08 paisa to close at Rs77.77 and Rs76.16 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, resolution of issu ..

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, resolution of issues among govt’s top prioriti ..

36 minutes ago
 Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in R ..

Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

38 minutes ago
 Climate change gets in the way of French oyster cu ..

Climate change gets in the way of French oyster culture

38 minutes ago
 Three wedding halls fined for violations

Three wedding halls fined for violations

38 minutes ago
 Two held with narcotics:

Two held with narcotics:

38 minutes ago
Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s ..

Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s physical remand in £190m cas ..

38 minutes ago
 Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

58 minutes ago
 ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

58 minutes ago
 PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

58 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion o ..

U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion of 12-Year, $44.6 Million USAID ..

1 hour ago
 Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS ..

Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS, discusses mutual cooperation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business