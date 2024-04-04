Rupee Sheds 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 06:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.91.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs281 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.
40 to close at Rs301.74 against the last-day closing of Rs299.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of Rs2.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.96 compared to the last closing of Rs349.24.
The Emirates Dirham increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs75.68, and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 74.09.
